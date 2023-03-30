BOYS

Bennington 5, Schuyler 0

Conestoga 3, Nebraska City 0

Crete 6, Seward 0

Elkhorn North 3, Elkhorn 0

Elkhorn South 3, Omaha Northwest 0

Gretna 4, Millard West 0

Lexington 3, North Platte 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln East 0

Millard North 10, Omaha North 0

Millard South 4, Bellevue East 0

Norris 2, Beatrice 0

Omaha South 4, Omaha Buena Vista 3

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Omaha Benson 0

Scotus Central Catholic 3, Blair 0

York 2, Northwest 1

GIRLS

Bennington 10, Schuyler 0

Columbus 4, Papillion-LaVista 3 (SO)

Conestoga 7, Nebraska City 1

Gering 3, Newcastle, WY 1

Lexington 1, North Platte 0

Lincoln East 1, Lincoln Southwest 0

Millard South 4, Bellevue West 1

Norfolk 2, Fremont 1 (SO)

Norris 6, Beatrice 0

Northwest 3, York 0

Omaha Central 2, Lincoln High 1 (OT)

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Mercy 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Gross Catholic 1

Platteview 3, Ralston 1

Waverly 10, Lincoln Northwest 0

Tags

In other news