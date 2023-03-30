BOYS
Bennington 5, Schuyler 0
Conestoga 3, Nebraska City 0
Crete 6, Seward 0
Elkhorn North 3, Elkhorn 0
Elkhorn South 3, Omaha Northwest 0
Gretna 4, Millard West 0
Lexington 3, North Platte 0
Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln East 0
Millard North 10, Omaha North 0
Millard South 4, Bellevue East 0
Norris 2, Beatrice 0
Omaha South 4, Omaha Buena Vista 3
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Omaha Benson 0
Scotus Central Catholic 3, Blair 0
York 2, Northwest 1
GIRLS
Bennington 10, Schuyler 0
Columbus 4, Papillion-LaVista 3 (SO)
Conestoga 7, Nebraska City 1
Gering 3, Newcastle, WY 1
Lexington 1, North Platte 0
Lincoln East 1, Lincoln Southwest 0
Millard South 4, Bellevue West 1
Norfolk 2, Fremont 1 (SO)
Norris 6, Beatrice 0
Northwest 3, York 0
Omaha Central 2, Lincoln High 1 (OT)
Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Mercy 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Gross Catholic 1
Platteview 3, Ralston 1
Waverly 10, Lincoln Northwest 0