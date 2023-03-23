BOYS

Bellevue West 6, Bellevue East 0

Bennington 6, Norris 1

Columbus 2, Lincoln High 1

Conestoga 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Crete 10, Lincoln Northwest 0

Gretna 1, Creighton Preparatory School 0

Lexington 4, Hastings 0

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln North Star 0

Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Northwest 9, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Buena Vista 3, Nebraska City 2 (SO)

Omaha Central 4, Fremont 3 (OT)

Omaha South 4, Millard North 2

Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Burke 1

Schuyler 8, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Waverly 1, Elkhorn North 0

York 2, Beatrice 0

GIRLS

Elkhorn North 4, Waverly 2

Gering 3, Sterling, CO 2

Lexington 6, Hastings 1

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Conestoga 0

Norfolk 3, Lincoln North Star 2 (SO)

Norris 1, Bennington 0 (OT)

North Platte 1, Kearney 0

Northwest 10, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Concordia 1, Ralston 0 (SO)

Omaha Marian 1, Millard West 0

Omaha Mercy 1, Gross Catholic 0

Platteview 4, Plattsmouth 0

York 1, Beatrice 0

Tags

In other news