BOYS

Aurora 2, Crete 1

Bennington 3, Elkhorn North 2

Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Conestoga 2, Beatrice 0

Creighton Preparatory School 3, Omaha Central 0

Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Benson 0

Gretna 3, Papillion-LaVista 0

Holdrege 1, North Platte 0

Lincoln East 3, Kearney 1

Millard North 3, Millard West 0

Millard South 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha South 2, Bellevue West 0

Omaha Westside 1, Omaha Bryan 0

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Omaha Northwest 1

Ralston 5, Blair 1

Schuyler 10, Seward 1

York 7, Columbus Lakeview 0

GIRLS

Bennington 1, Elkhorn North 0

Columbus Lakeview 1, York 0

Elkhorn 3, Waverly 0

Gretna 10, Bellevue East 0

Hastings 5, Lincoln Northwest 1

Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 1

Millard North 1, Omaha Central 0 (SO)

Millard South 6, Omaha Burke 0

Millard West 8, Omaha South 0

North Platte 4, Holdrege 0

Northwest 3, Lexington 0

Omaha Concordia 6, Conestoga 0

Omaha Westside 10, Omaha Benson 0

Schuyler 6, Seward 0

Tags

In other news