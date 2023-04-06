BOYS
Aurora 2, Crete 1
Bennington 3, Elkhorn North 2
Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Conestoga 2, Beatrice 0
Creighton Preparatory School 3, Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Benson 0
Gretna 3, Papillion-LaVista 0
Holdrege 1, North Platte 0
Lincoln East 3, Kearney 1
Millard North 3, Millard West 0
Millard South 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha South 2, Bellevue West 0
Omaha Westside 1, Omaha Bryan 0
Papillion-LaVista South 3, Omaha Northwest 1
Ralston 5, Blair 1
Schuyler 10, Seward 1
York 7, Columbus Lakeview 0
GIRLS
Bennington 1, Elkhorn North 0
Columbus Lakeview 1, York 0
Elkhorn 3, Waverly 0
Gretna 10, Bellevue East 0
Hastings 5, Lincoln Northwest 1
Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 1
Millard North 1, Omaha Central 0 (SO)
Millard South 6, Omaha Burke 0
Millard West 8, Omaha South 0
North Platte 4, Holdrege 0
Northwest 3, Lexington 0
Omaha Concordia 6, Conestoga 0
Omaha Westside 10, Omaha Benson 0
Schuyler 6, Seward 0