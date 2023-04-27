BOYS
Aurora 2, Holdrege 0
Elkhorn 5, Lincoln Northwest 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 7, Gross Catholic 0
Northwest 1, Seward 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, South Sioux City 1
Scottsbluff 3, North Platte 0
Scotus Central Catholic 3, Elkhorn North 2
York 2, Crete 1
GIRLS
Aurora 4, Holdrege 0
Conestoga 7, Auburn 0
Douglas, WY 2, Gering 0
Elkhorn 7, Lincoln Northwest 0
North Platte 3, Scottsbluff 1
Northwest 5, Seward 0
Omaha Concordia 2, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Omaha Mercy 0
Scotus Central Catholic 1, Elkhorn North 0 (SO)
York 2, Crete 0