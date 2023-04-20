BOYS
Bennington 7, Blair 1
Conestoga 3, The Platte 1
Elkhorn 4, Madison 0
Elkhorn North 5, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2
Kearney 1, Grand Island 0
Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Lakeview 1
Lexington 3, Aurora 0
Lincoln High 3, Fremont 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln East 0
Millard West 2, Bellevue West 0
Norfolk 4, Lincoln Pius X 2 (OT)
Norris 3, Crete 2 (SO)
Omaha Bryan 2, Omaha Westside 1 (SO)
Ralston 5, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Schuyler 5, Scotus Central Catholic 3 (OT)
GIRLS
Beatrice 2, Lincoln Northwest 0
Bellevue West 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Bennington 3, Blair 2
Elkhorn 2, Hastings 1
Gretna 5, Elkhorn South 0
Kearney Catholic 5, Columbus Lakeview 1
Lexington 1, Aurora 0
Millard North 2, Bellevue East 1
Norris 8, Crete 0
Omaha Burke 3, Omaha Westview 2
Omaha Central 10, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 10, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Ralston 0
Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 0
Scotus Central Catholic 9, Schuyler 1