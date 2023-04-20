BOYS

Bennington 7, Blair 1

Conestoga 3, The Platte 1

Elkhorn 4, Madison 0

Elkhorn North 5, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2

Kearney 1, Grand Island 0

Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Lakeview 1

Lexington 3, Aurora 0

Lincoln High 3, Fremont 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln East 0

Millard West 2, Bellevue West 0

Norfolk 4, Lincoln Pius X 2 (OT)

Norris 3, Crete 2 (SO)

Omaha Bryan 2, Omaha Westside 1 (SO)

Ralston 5, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Schuyler 5, Scotus Central Catholic 3 (OT)

GIRLS

Beatrice 2, Lincoln Northwest 0

Bellevue West 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Bennington 3, Blair 2

Elkhorn 2, Hastings 1

Gretna 5, Elkhorn South 0

Kearney Catholic 5, Columbus Lakeview 1

Lexington 1, Aurora 0

Millard North 2, Bellevue East 1

Norris 8, Crete 0

Omaha Burke 3, Omaha Westview 2

Omaha Central 10, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 10, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Ralston 0

Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 0

Scotus Central Catholic 9, Schuyler 1

Tags

In other news