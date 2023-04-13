BOYS

Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 1

Conestoga 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3 (OT)

Crete 1, York 0

Elkhorn 3, Blair 2 (SO)

Kearney 2, Omaha Central 0

Kearney Catholic 1, The Platte 0

Lincoln Pius X 1, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln High 1

Millard South 6, Omaha Burke 1

Columbus 2, Norfolk 1

Northwest 3, Aurora 0

Omaha Bryan 3, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Schuyler 10, Seward 0

Waverly 3, Norris 0

GIRLS

Bennington 4, Blair 2 (OT)

Columbus 6, Lincoln High 0

Elkhorn 6, Waverly 0

Gross Catholic 2, Platteview 0

Hastings 1, Holdrege 0

Lexington 9, Columbus Lakeview 1

Lincoln Pius X 10, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Southeast 0

Northwest 10, Crete 0

Omaha Concordia 7, Auburn 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Conestoga 1

Omaha Westside 3, Fremont 0

Ralston 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1

Schuyler 1, Aurora 0

York 1, Seward 0

