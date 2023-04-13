BOYS
Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 1
Conestoga 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3 (OT)
Crete 1, York 0
Elkhorn 3, Blair 2 (SO)
Kearney 2, Omaha Central 0
Kearney Catholic 1, The Platte 0
Lincoln Pius X 1, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln High 1
Millard South 6, Omaha Burke 1
Columbus 2, Norfolk 1
Northwest 3, Aurora 0
Omaha Bryan 3, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Schuyler 10, Seward 0
Waverly 3, Norris 0
GIRLS
Bennington 4, Blair 2 (OT)
Columbus 6, Lincoln High 0
Elkhorn 6, Waverly 0
Gross Catholic 2, Platteview 0
Hastings 1, Holdrege 0
Lexington 9, Columbus Lakeview 1
Lincoln Pius X 10, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Southeast 0
Northwest 10, Crete 0
Omaha Concordia 7, Auburn 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Conestoga 1
Omaha Westside 3, Fremont 0
Ralston 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1
Schuyler 1, Aurora 0
York 1, Seward 0