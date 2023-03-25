BOYS

Bennington 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Bennington 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Columbus Scotus 3, Gross Catholic 0

Elkhorn North 8, Lincoln Northwest 0

Elkhorn South 9, North Platte 0

Hastings 9, Blair 3

Lexington 3, South Sioux City 2 (OT)

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Beatrice 1

Lincoln Pius X 3, Norris 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Creighton Preparatory School 1

Millard South 1, Lincoln Southeast 0

Northwest 3, Scottsbluff 1

Omaha Northwest 3, Conestoga 1 (OT)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Conestoga 0

Omaha South 2, Lincoln North Star 0

Omaha Westside 2, Lincoln East 1 (SO)

Waverly 11, Columbus Lakeview 1

York 3, Kearney Catholic 1

GIRLS

Blair 6, Hastings 4

Columbus 1, Bennington 0 (SO)

Conestoga 2, Omaha Benson 0

Conestoga 8, Omaha North 0

Elkhorn North 10, Lincoln Northwest 0

Elkhorn South 2, North Platte 0

Kearney Catholic 2, York 1

Lincoln East 2, Omaha Westside 1

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Beatrice 0

Lincoln Pius X 1, Norris 0

Lincoln Southeast 2, Millard South 1 (OT)

Lincoln Southwest 1, Omaha Marian 0

Northwest 2, Scottsbluff 1

Omaha Benson 3, Auburn 1

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Omaha Mercy 1

Waverly 9, Columbus Lakeview 0

Tags

In other news