BOYS
Bennington 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Bennington 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Columbus Scotus 3, Gross Catholic 0
Elkhorn North 8, Lincoln Northwest 0
Elkhorn South 9, North Platte 0
Hastings 9, Blair 3
Lexington 3, South Sioux City 2 (OT)
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Beatrice 1
Lincoln Pius X 3, Norris 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Creighton Preparatory School 1
Millard South 1, Lincoln Southeast 0
Northwest 3, Scottsbluff 1
Omaha Northwest 3, Conestoga 1 (OT)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Conestoga 0
Omaha South 2, Lincoln North Star 0
Omaha Westside 2, Lincoln East 1 (SO)
Waverly 11, Columbus Lakeview 1
York 3, Kearney Catholic 1
GIRLS
Blair 6, Hastings 4
Columbus 1, Bennington 0 (SO)
Conestoga 2, Omaha Benson 0
Conestoga 8, Omaha North 0
Elkhorn North 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Elkhorn South 2, North Platte 0
Kearney Catholic 2, York 1
Lincoln East 2, Omaha Westside 1
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Beatrice 0
Lincoln Pius X 1, Norris 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Millard South 1 (OT)
Lincoln Southwest 1, Omaha Marian 0
Northwest 2, Scottsbluff 1
Omaha Benson 3, Auburn 1
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Omaha Mercy 1
Waverly 9, Columbus Lakeview 0