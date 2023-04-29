BOYS
Bennington 7, Elkhorn 0
Blair 5, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2
Conestoga 5, Nebraska City 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Aurora 1
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln North Star 11, Omaha Westview 0
Lincoln Southeast 4, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Burke 3, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Papillion-LaVista South 5, Omaha Northwest 1
Scotus Central Catholic 5, Columbus Lakeview 0
South Sioux City 7, Madison 0
The Platte 1, Waverly 0
GIRLS
Lincoln North Star 7, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Northeast 1, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Northwest 3, Crete 1
Millard North 1, Fremont 0
Millard West 5, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Burke 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Concordia 3, Blair 2
Omaha Mercy 3, Platteview 1
Omaha Westview 4, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Papillion-LaVista 2, Norfolk 0
Ralston 2, Gross Catholic 1
South Sioux City 5, Columbus Lakeview 2