BOYS

Bellevue West 6, Omaha North 0

Elkhorn 1, Gross Catholic 0 (SO)

Elkhorn South 1, Lincoln North Star 0

Gretna 7, Lincoln East 2

Kearney Catholic 6, Gering 1

Lincoln High 1, Omaha Benson 0 (SO)

Lincoln High 3, Bellevue West 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Pius X 2

Millard South 3, Millard West 1

Norris 1, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0 (Forfeit)

Omaha Benson 4, Omaha North 0

Omaha Bryan 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Northwest 2, Hastings 1 (SO)

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Sioux City North, IA 0

Scottsbluff 3, Kearney Catholic 0

Scottsbluff 4, Holdrege 0

GIRLS

Gering 5, Holdrege 0

Gretna 3, Lincoln East 1

Kearney Catholic 8, Gering 0

Lincoln Northwest 1, Crete 0 (SO)

Millard West 2, Elkhorn South 1

Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Westview 0

Omaha South 3, Omaha Concordia 2

Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln Pius X 0

Papillion-LaVista South 1, Norfolk 0

Plattsmouth 4, Nebraska City 1

Scottsbluff 2, Kearney Catholic 1

Scottsbluff 8, Holdrege 0

Waverly 3, Aurora 0

Tags

In other news