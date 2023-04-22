BOYS
Bellevue West 6, Omaha North 0
Elkhorn 1, Gross Catholic 0 (SO)
Elkhorn South 1, Lincoln North Star 0
Gretna 7, Lincoln East 2
Kearney Catholic 6, Gering 1
Lincoln High 1, Omaha Benson 0 (SO)
Lincoln High 3, Bellevue West 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
Millard South 3, Millard West 1
Norris 1, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0 (Forfeit)
Omaha Benson 4, Omaha North 0
Omaha Bryan 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Northwest 2, Hastings 1 (SO)
Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Sioux City North, IA 0
Scottsbluff 3, Kearney Catholic 0
Scottsbluff 4, Holdrege 0
GIRLS
Gering 5, Holdrege 0
Gretna 3, Lincoln East 1
Kearney Catholic 8, Gering 0
Lincoln Northwest 1, Crete 0 (SO)
Millard West 2, Elkhorn South 1
Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Westview 0
Omaha South 3, Omaha Concordia 2
Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln Pius X 0
Papillion-LaVista South 1, Norfolk 0
Plattsmouth 4, Nebraska City 1
Scottsbluff 2, Kearney Catholic 1
Scottsbluff 8, Holdrege 0
Waverly 3, Aurora 0