BOYS
Crete 1, Northwest 0 (SO)
Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Central 0
Gretna 3, Lincoln Southwest 2 (OT)
Gross Catholic 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2
Kearney 1, Lincoln Pius X 0 (SO)
Lexington 2, Crete 1 (SO)
Lincoln Southeast 8, North Platte 0
Millard South 3, Omaha Bryan 1
Millard West 2, Sioux City East, IA 0
Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Omaha Benson 3, Omaha North 0
Omaha Buena Vista 2, Omaha Burke 1
Omaha Northwest 6, CB Thomas Jefferson, IA 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Omaha North 0
Omaha South 8, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Westside 3, Norfolk 2
Schuyler 4, Northwest 1
Schuyler 5, Lexington 1
Scottsbluff 5, Gering 0
South Sioux City 2, Omaha Northwest 1 (SO)
The Platte 1, Holdrege 0
GIRLS
Bennington 4, Ralston 0
CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 1, Elkhorn South 0
CB Thomas Jefferson, IA 9, Omaha Northwest 0
Gretna 2, Lincoln Southwest 1
Gross Catholic 3, Omaha Westview 2
Lexington 2, York 1 (SO)
Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0
Lincoln High 8, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1
Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0
Millard North 5, Omaha South 0
Millard West 1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0 (SO)
North Platte 2, Lincoln Southeast 0
Northwest 10, Schuyler 0
Northwest 6, York 0
Omaha Mercy 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Platteview 4, Holdrege 0
Schuyler 3, Lexington 2
Scottsbluff 7, Gering 1