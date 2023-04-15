BOYS

Crete 1, Northwest 0 (SO)

Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Central 0

Gretna 3, Lincoln Southwest 2 (OT)

Gross Catholic 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2

Kearney 1, Lincoln Pius X 0 (SO)

Lexington 2, Crete 1 (SO)

Lincoln Southeast 8, North Platte 0

Millard South 3, Omaha Bryan 1

Millard West 2, Sioux City East, IA 0

Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Omaha Benson 3, Omaha North 0

Omaha Buena Vista 2, Omaha Burke 1

Omaha Northwest 6, CB Thomas Jefferson, IA 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Omaha North 0

Omaha South 8, Bellevue East 0

Omaha Westside 3, Norfolk 2

Schuyler 4, Northwest 1

Schuyler 5, Lexington 1

Scottsbluff 5, Gering 0

South Sioux City 2, Omaha Northwest 1 (SO)

The Platte 1, Holdrege 0

GIRLS

Bennington 4, Ralston 0

CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 1, Elkhorn South 0

CB Thomas Jefferson, IA 9, Omaha Northwest 0

Gretna 2, Lincoln Southwest 1

Gross Catholic 3, Omaha Westview 2

Lexington 2, York 1 (SO)

Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0

Lincoln High 8, Omaha Bryan 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0

Millard North 5, Omaha South 0

Millard West 1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0 (SO)

North Platte 2, Lincoln Southeast 0

Northwest 10, Schuyler 0

Northwest 6, York 0

Omaha Mercy 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Platteview 4, Holdrege 0

Schuyler 3, Lexington 2

Scottsbluff 7, Gering 1

