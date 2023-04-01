BOYS
Blair 11, Omaha Westview 1
Creighton Preparatory School 7, Omaha Central 0
Gross Catholic 2, Kearney Catholic 1 (SO)
Holdrege 2, Kearney Catholic 1 (SO)
Kearney 6, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Lexington 2, Crete 1
Lincoln North Star 2, Omaha Northwest 1
Lincoln Southeast 4, Millard West 0
Millard North 4, Lincoln East 0
Millard South 1, Gretna 0
Norfolk 10, Gering 0
North Platte 5, Gering 2
Northwest 3, Aurora 0
Omaha Bryan 2, Lincoln High 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Ralston 3, Lincoln Northwest 0
South Sioux City 1, Norfolk 0 (SO)
South Sioux City 3, North Platte 0
The Platte 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
GIRLS
CB Thomas Jefferson, IA 3, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn North 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Kearney 10, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Omaha Concordia 1 (SO)
Kearney Catholic 3, Seward 0
Lexington 10, Crete 0
Lincoln East 2, Millard North 1
Lincoln Southwest 8, Lincoln North Star 0
Norfolk 2, North Platte 1 (SO)
Norfolk 5, Gering 0
Norris 3, Elkhorn 2 (SO)
North Platte 2, Fremont 1 (SO)
Omaha Benson 1, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Concordia 6, Holdrege 0