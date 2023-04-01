BOYS

Blair 11, Omaha Westview 1

Creighton Preparatory School 7, Omaha Central 0

Gross Catholic 2, Kearney Catholic 1 (SO)

Holdrege 2, Kearney Catholic 1 (SO)

Kearney 6, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Lexington 2, Crete 1

Lincoln North Star 2, Omaha Northwest 1

Lincoln Southeast 4, Millard West 0

Millard North 4, Lincoln East 0

Millard South 1, Gretna 0

Norfolk 10, Gering 0

North Platte 5, Gering 2

Northwest 3, Aurora 0

Omaha Bryan 2, Lincoln High 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Ralston 3, Lincoln Northwest 0

South Sioux City 1, Norfolk 0 (SO)

South Sioux City 3, North Platte 0

The Platte 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

GIRLS

CB Thomas Jefferson, IA 3, South Sioux City 0

Elkhorn North 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Kearney 10, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Kearney Catholic 2, Omaha Concordia 1 (SO)

Kearney Catholic 3, Seward 0

Lexington 10, Crete 0

Lincoln East 2, Millard North 1

Lincoln Southwest 8, Lincoln North Star 0

Norfolk 2, North Platte 1 (SO)

Norfolk 5, Gering 0

Norris 3, Elkhorn 2 (SO)

North Platte 2, Fremont 1 (SO)

Omaha Benson 1, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Concordia 6, Holdrege 0

Tags

In other news