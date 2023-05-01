BOYS
Bennington 3, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Columbus 4, Papillion-LaVista 1
Creighton Preparatory School 1, Lincoln North Star 0
Crete 8, Beatrice 0
Elkhorn South 2, Norfolk 0
Hastings 4, Kearney Catholic 0
Lexington 11, Gering 1
Lincoln East 3, Millard West 2 (SO)
Lincoln Southwest 6, Omaha Burke 0
Millard South 2, Bellevue East 0
Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1
Northwest 3, York 1
Omaha Westside 2, Lincoln Pius X 1
Scottsbluff 5, Holdrege 1
GIRLS
Beatrice 1, Seward 0 (SO)
Bellevue West 3, Kearney 1
Columbus 5, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Elkhorn North 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Elkhorn South 4, North Platte 0
Kearney Catholic 6, York 0
Lexington 4, Holdrege 0
Millard South 1, Omaha Central 0
Norris 7, Lincoln Northwest 0
Northwest 8, Hastings 0
Omaha Marian 10, Omaha Burke 0
Omaha Mercy 1, Ralston 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Elkhorn 1
Omaha Westside 5, Lincoln High 0
Scottsbluff 3, Gering 0