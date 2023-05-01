BOYS

Bennington 3, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Columbus 4, Papillion-LaVista 1

Creighton Preparatory School 1, Lincoln North Star 0

Crete 8, Beatrice 0

Elkhorn South 2, Norfolk 0

Hastings 4, Kearney Catholic 0

Lexington 11, Gering 1

Lincoln East 3, Millard West 2 (SO)

Lincoln Southwest 6, Omaha Burke 0

Millard South 2, Bellevue East 0

Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1

Northwest 3, York 1

Omaha Westside 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Scottsbluff 5, Holdrege 1

GIRLS

Beatrice 1, Seward 0 (SO)

Bellevue West 3, Kearney 1

Columbus 5, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Elkhorn North 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Elkhorn South 4, North Platte 0

Kearney Catholic 6, York 0

Lexington 4, Holdrege 0

Millard South 1, Omaha Central 0

Norris 7, Lincoln Northwest 0

Northwest 8, Hastings 0

Omaha Marian 10, Omaha Burke 0

Omaha Mercy 1, Ralston 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Elkhorn 1

Omaha Westside 5, Lincoln High 0

Scottsbluff 3, Gering 0

Tags

In other news