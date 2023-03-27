BOYS
Creighton Preparatory School 1, Omaha Westside 0 (SO)
Crete 5, Nebraska City 0
Elkhorn North 2, Blair 0
Elkhorn South 3, Omaha Burke 0
Lincoln East 2, Norfolk 0
Millard South 2, Millard North 1 (OT)
Millard West 2, Omaha Benson 1 (SO)
Omaha Central 3, Bellevue West 2 (SO)
Omaha Northwest 10, Omaha Westview 0
Papillion-LaVista 4, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Schuyler 1, York 0
GIRLS
Bennington 2, Elkhorn 0
Elkhorn North 1, Blair 0
Millard West 1, Lincoln Southeast 0 (SO)
Omaha Mercy 4, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Westside 3, Elkhorn South 0
Papillion-LaVista South 10, Omaha Northwest 0
Plattsmouth 3, Nebraska City 1
Waverly 7, Beatrice 1
York 1, Schuyler 0