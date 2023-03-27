BOYS

Creighton Preparatory School 1, Omaha Westside 0 (SO)

Crete 5, Nebraska City 0

Elkhorn North 2, Blair 0

Elkhorn South 3, Omaha Burke 0

Lincoln East 2, Norfolk 0

Millard South 2, Millard North 1 (OT)

Millard West 2, Omaha Benson 1 (SO)

Omaha Central 3, Bellevue West 2 (SO)

Omaha Northwest 10, Omaha Westview 0

Papillion-LaVista 4, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Schuyler 1, York 0

GIRLS

Bennington 2, Elkhorn 0

Elkhorn North 1, Blair 0

Millard West 1, Lincoln Southeast 0 (SO)

Omaha Mercy 4, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Westside 3, Elkhorn South 0

Papillion-LaVista South 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Plattsmouth 3, Nebraska City 1

Waverly 7, Beatrice 1

York 1, Schuyler 0

