BOYS

Conestoga 4, Madison 0

Elkhorn North 1, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Gretna 3, Omaha Westside 0

Kearney 2, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0 (OT)

Millard North 3, Papillion-LaVista South 1

Millard South 5, Omaha Burke 3

Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Benson 8, Omaha North 0

Omaha Northwest 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Gross Catholic 1

Papillion-LaVista 3, Omaha Central 0

GIRLS

Bellevue West 5, Omaha Burke 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Southwest 10, Fremont 0

Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 2, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 5, Conestoga 0

Omaha Marian 7, Millard South 1

Omaha Mercy 5, Platteview 0

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Omaha South 0

Ralston 3, Beatrice 0

Scotus Central Catholic 2, Bennington 0

