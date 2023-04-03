BOYS
Conestoga 4, Madison 0
Elkhorn North 1, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Gretna 3, Omaha Westside 0
Kearney 2, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0 (OT)
Millard North 3, Papillion-LaVista South 1
Millard South 5, Omaha Burke 3
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Benson 8, Omaha North 0
Omaha Northwest 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 4, Gross Catholic 1
Papillion-LaVista 3, Omaha Central 0
GIRLS
Bellevue West 5, Omaha Burke 0
Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Southwest 10, Fremont 0
Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 2, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 5, Conestoga 0
Omaha Marian 7, Millard South 1
Omaha Mercy 5, Platteview 0
Papillion-LaVista South 3, Omaha South 0
Ralston 3, Beatrice 0
Scotus Central Catholic 2, Bennington 0