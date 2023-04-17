BOYS
Creighton Preparatory School 2, Papillion-LaVista South 1
Millard North 3, Elkhorn South 1
Omaha Buena Vista 4, Omaha Westview 0
Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha North 1
Papillion-LaVista 1, Bellevue West 0
The Platte 5, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1
GIRLS
Bellevue West 4, Omaha Central 1
Gross Catholic 3, Omaha Concordia 2
Millard North 2, Scotus Central Catholic 1
Millard South 3, Elkhorn 0
Norris 4, Blair 1
Omaha Benson 2, Omaha North 0
Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Marian 2, Omaha Westside 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Bennington 0
Omaha Westview 3, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Waverly 6, Plattsmouth 0