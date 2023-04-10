BOYS

Blair 4, Norris 1

Conestoga 2, Fremont 1

Crete 6, Beatrice 0

Elkhorn 5, Lincoln Northwest 0

Elkhorn North 3, Waverly 2

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Kearney 0

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Millard North 1

Scotus Central Catholic 1, Northwest 0 (OT)

GIRLS

Bennington 6, Waverly 0

Blair 3, Elkhorn 0

Gretna 4, Omaha Marian 0

Gross Catholic 1, Plattsmouth 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln High 0

Norfolk 2, Grand Island 0

Norris 6, Lincoln Northwest 0

North Platte 3, Kearney Catholic 2 (SO)

Northwest 2, Scotus Central Catholic 0

Omaha Benson 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Concordia 4, Omaha North 0

