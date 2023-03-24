BOYS
Columbus Scotus 2, Elkhorn 1
Gross Catholic 3, Nebraska City 2
Omaha Central 2, North Platte 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Grand Island 0
GIRLS
Blair 4, Platteview 0
Gretna 2, Omaha Westside 0
Millard North 1, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Norfolk 1, Lincoln High 0 (OT)
Omaha Burke 6, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Central 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0
Omaha Northwest 2, Omaha North 1
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 9, Plattsmouth 0
Papillion-LaVista 10, Bellevue East 0
Scotus Central Catholic 3, Elkhorn 0