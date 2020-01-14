Area basketball scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 67, Tekamah-Herman 43

Boyd County 44, Ainsworth 37

CWC 52, Stuart 35

Elgin Public/Pope John 43, Fullerton 33

Guardian Angels 63, Bishop Neumann 40

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Randolph 34

Homer 52, Pender 48

Howells/Dodge 64, Lutheran High Northeast 58

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Wisner-Pilger 48

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Wayne 46

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Madison 33

Neligh-Oakdale 45, Osmond 39

Norfolk Catholic 36, Columbus Scotus 22

North Bend Central 50, Arlington 20

Pierce 40, Columbus Lakeview 38

Ponca 64, Wakefield-Allen 46

Stanton 48, Plainview 25

Summerland 58, Creighton 35

West Point-Beemer 47, Battle Creek 32

Winnebago 91, Emerson-Hubbard 12

Winner, S.D. 66, Valentine 29

Wynot 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 30

