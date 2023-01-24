Battle Creek 42, Howells/Dodge 39
Boone Central 36, Central City 18
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Wisner-Pilger 43
Elgin Public/Pope John 69, Central Valley 30
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41
Homer 53, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 24
Humphrey St. Francis 55, St. Edward 11
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36
Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 19
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37, Madison 30
Niobrara-Verdigre 63, CWC 35
O'Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39
Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29
Omaha Mercy 51, Tekamah-Herman 42
Pender 54, Tri County Northeast 20
Ponca 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, OT
St. Mary's 74, Creighton 32
Stanton 71, Twin River 42
Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 40
Wausa 44, Bloomfield 33
West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20
West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43
Westview 63, Elkhorn South 53
NCC Tournament
Quarterfinal
Arlington 46, Ashland-Greenwood 40
Douglas County West 47, Conestoga 35
Syracuse 38, Raymond Central 32
Yutan 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
Southwest Conference Tournament
Broken Bow 52, Ainsworth 43
Gothenburg 50, Holdrege 32
Minden 48, McCook 37
Ogallala 45, Valentine 42, OT