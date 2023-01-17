Clarkson/Leigh 51, Lutheran High Northeast 37

Crofton 52, Wayne 40

Elkhorn Valley 44, Wausa 35

Guardian Angels 46, Battle Creek 35

Homer 67, Tri County Northeast 33

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Lincoln Pius X 71, Norfolk 41

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34, Arlington 30

Madison 50, Stanton 49

Niobrara-Verdigre 56, North Central 46

Norfolk Catholic 30, Pierce 29

North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 28

Oakland-Craig 65, Tekamah-Herman 21

Osmond-Randolph Co-op 27, Winside 26

Plainview 49, West Holt 45

Ponca 59, Winnebago 12

St. Mary's 65, Santee 25

Wagner, S.D. 75, O'Neill 27

Wakefield 64, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 28

Wisner-Pilger 56, Twin River 46

Wynot 53, Creighton 17