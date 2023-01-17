Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches along I 80 and 8 to 14 inches north of the Platte River and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&