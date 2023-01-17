Clarkson/Leigh 51, Lutheran High Northeast 37
Crofton 52, Wayne 40
Elkhorn Valley 44, Wausa 35
Guardian Angels 46, Battle Creek 35
Homer 67, Tri County Northeast 33
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Lincoln Pius X 71, Norfolk 41
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34, Arlington 30
Madison 50, Stanton 49
Niobrara-Verdigre 56, North Central 46
Norfolk Catholic 30, Pierce 29
North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 28
Oakland-Craig 65, Tekamah-Herman 21
Osmond-Randolph Co-op 27, Winside 26
Plainview 49, West Holt 45
Ponca 59, Winnebago 12
St. Mary's 65, Santee 25
Wagner, S.D. 75, O'Neill 27
Wakefield 64, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 28
Wisner-Pilger 56, Twin River 46
Wynot 53, Creighton 17