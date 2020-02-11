Ainsworth 59, Stuart 53
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Wisner-Pilger 43
Battle Creek 71, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Bloomfield 66, Santee 49
Boyd County 58, St. Mary's 29
CWC 72, Elgin Public/Pope John 42
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
Elkhorn Valley 54, Central Valley 35
Fullerton 68, St. Edward 36
Guardian Angels 58, Pender 46
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 37
Homer 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Aquinas 31
Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 52, Wynot 43
Lutheran High Northeast 60, Creighton 44
North Bend Central 59, Tekamah-Herman 23
North Central 68, Colome, S.D. 22
O'Neill 73, Plainview 34
Oakland-Craig 45, Archbishop Bergan 34
Omaha Nation 75, Walthill 22
Randolph 53, Emerson-Hubbard 31
Wayne 59, Omaha South 39
West Point-Beemer 58, Madison 17
Winnebago 73, Wakefield-Allen 58