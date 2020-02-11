Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 59, Stuart 53

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Wisner-Pilger 43

Battle Creek 71, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Bloomfield 66, Santee 49

Boyd County 58, St. Mary's 29

CWC 72, Elgin Public/Pope John 42

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

Elkhorn Valley 54, Central Valley 35

Fullerton 68, St. Edward 36

Guardian Angels 58, Pender 46

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 37

Homer 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Aquinas 31

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 52, Wynot 43

Lutheran High Northeast 60, Creighton 44

North Bend Central 59, Tekamah-Herman 23

North Central 68, Colome, S.D. 22

O'Neill 73, Plainview 34

Oakland-Craig 45, Archbishop Bergan 34

Omaha Nation 75, Walthill 22

Randolph 53, Emerson-Hubbard 31

Wayne 59, Omaha South 39

West Point-Beemer 58, Madison 17

Winnebago 73, Wakefield-Allen 58

