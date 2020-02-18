Area basketball scores

Bellevue East 45, Omaha North 42

Bellevue West 55, Lincoln Southeast 42

Elkhorn South 45, Omaha Marian 39

Lincoln East 53, Millard South 46

Millard North 60, Lincoln North Star 56

Millard West 78, Omaha Burke 62

Omaha Central 66, Omaha Benson 44

Omaha Westside 37, Lincoln Pius X 33

Papillion-LaVista South 69, Omaha South 16

Southern 36, Tri County 21

Class B

Subdistrict B-1

Omaha Mercy 57, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35

Subdistrict B-2

Platteview 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Subdistrict B-3

Waverly 47, Plattsmouth 39

Subdistrict B-4

Bennington 67, Blair 36

Subdistrict B-5

Beatrice 39, Crete 32

Subdistrict B-6

Grand Island Northwest 65, York 39

Subdistrict B-7

Holdrege 43, McCook 36

Subdistrict B-8

Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 48

Class C-1

Subdistrict C1-1

Omaha Concordia 43, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 31

Omaha Roncalli 60, Fort Calhoun 28

Subdistrict C1-2

Ashland-Greenwood 61, Conestoga 16

Louisville 58, Boys Town 26

Subdistrict C1-3

West Point-Beemer 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Winnebago 51, Wakefield-Allen 33

Subdistrict C1-4

Wahoo 48, Arlington 44

North Bend Central 50, David City 21

Subdistrict C1-5

Lincoln Christian 42, Lincoln Lutheran 30

Malcolm 35, Milford 25

Subdistrict C1-6

Fairbury 41, Auburn 32

Syracuse 58, Falls City 35

Subdistrict C1-7

Norfolk Catholic 43, Wayne 31

Pierce 34, Battle Creek 31

Subdistrict C1-8

Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central/Newman Grove 32

St. Paul 50, Columbus Lakeview 31

Subdistrict C1-9

Broken Bow 46, Valentine 35

O'Neill 44, Ord 41

Subdistrict C1-10

Adams Central 35, Southern Valley 17

Kearney Catholic 48, Minden 37

Subdistrict C1-11

Chase County 53, Cozad 22

Gothenburg 51, Hershey 38

Subdistrict C1-12

Chadron 58, Gordon/Rushville 21

Ogallala 47, Mitchell 38

Class C-2

Subdistrict C2-1

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 66, Cornerstone Christian 7

Subdistrict C2-2

Oakland-Craig 69, Mead 39

Yutan 44, Tekamah-Herman 24

Subdistrict C2-3

Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 24

Subdistrict C2-4

Guardian Angels 51, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 36

Ponca 44, Homer 18

Subdistrict C2-5

Clarkson/Leigh 34, Stanton 10

Howells/Dodge 65, Lutheran High Northeast 50

Subdistrict C2-6

Bishop Neumann 43, Cross County 35

Centennial 33, Aquinas 30

Subdistrict C2-7

Crofton 48, Boyd County 34

North Central 52, Summerland 39

Subdistrict C2-8

Fillmore Central 50, Sutton 32

Superior 55, Thayer Central 26

Subdistrict C2-9

Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Blue Hill 17

Hastings St. Cecilia 63, Doniphan-Trumbull 11

Subdistrict C2-10

Ravenna 56, Centura 49

Wood River 51, Burwell 32

Subdistrict C2-11

Elm Creek 48, Maxwell 28

South Loup 61, Hi-Line 20

Subdistrict C2-12

Bridgeport 68, Hemingford 36

Morrill 55, Bayard 49

Class D-1

Subdistrict D1-1

Archbishop Bergan 70, Omaha Christian Academy 18

Pender 74, Omaha Nation 38

Subdistrict D1-2

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Johnson-Brock 42, OT

Weeping Water 52, Pawnee City 31

Subdistrict D1-3

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Creighton 43

Hartington-Newcastle 46, Niobrara/Verdigre 39

Subdistrict D1-4

Elkhorn Valley 52, Osmond 40

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Neligh-Oakdale 35

Subdistrict D1-5

CWC 60, Central Valley 17

Elgin Public/Pope John 77, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48

Subdistrict D1-6

Twin River 52, Fullerton 43

Palmer 47, East Butler 44

Subdistrict D1-7

Meridian 51, Deshler 33

Diller-Odell 46, Heartland 29

Subdistrict D1-8

Pleasanton 63, Amherst 23

Shelton 53, Ansley-Litchfield 27

Subdistrict D1-9

Franklin 31, Kenesaw 24

Alma 56, Axtell 40

Subdistrict D1-10

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Sandhills Valley 23

North Platte St. Patrick's 52, Overton 36

Subdistrict D1-11

Dundy County-Stratton 49, Southwest 39

Cambridge 51, Hitchcock County 30

Subdistrict D1-12

South Platte 40, Sutherland 31

Class D-2

Subdistrict D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Parkview Christian 10

Sterling 50, Lewiston 9

Subdistrict D2-2

Wynot 64, Emerson-Hubbard 5

Randolph 34, Winside 16

Subdistrict D2-3

Dorchester 33, Nebraska Lutheran 17

Exeter/Milligan 54, Osceola 25

Subdistrict D2-4

Stuart 45, St. Mary's 35

Subdistrict D2-5

Humphrey St. Francis 94, Spalding Academy 7

Riverside 37, St. Edward 29

Subdistrict D2-6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Hampton 24

Lawrence-Nelson 48, Nebraska Christian 36

Subdistrict D2-7

Anselmo-Merna 45, Heartland Lutheran 33

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35, Twin Loup 32

Subdistrict D2-8

Loomis 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Silver Lake 57, Bertrand 23

Subdistrict D2-9

Arthur County 40, Sandhills/Thedford 38

Mullen 61, Hyannis 16

Subdistrict D2-10

Medicine Valley 40, Wallace 27

Wauneta-Palisade 50, Brady 41

Subdistrict D2-11

Crawford 51, Cody-Kilgore 48

Sioux County 61, Hay Springs 36

Subdistrict D2-12

Leyton 52, Creek Valley 25

Minatare 31, Garden County 23

