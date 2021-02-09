Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29
Archbishop Bergan 48, Oakland-Craig 34
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Wisner-Pilger 36
Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Bloomfield 66, Santee 54
Boone Central/Newman Grove 47, Centura 38
CWC 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 31
Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32
Chadron 37, Valentine 26
Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31
Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15
Guardian Angels 69, Pender 67
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Homer 35
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wausa 30
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Aquinas 19
North Bend Central 72, Tekamah-Herman 41
North Central 71, Colome, S.D. 50
O'Neill 56, Plainview 42
St. Mary's 37, Boyd County 35
West Point-Beemer 61, Madison 23
Winnebago 58, Wakefield 46
Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tri County Northeast vs. Randolph, ccd.