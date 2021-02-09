Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29

Archbishop Bergan 48, Oakland-Craig 34

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Wisner-Pilger 36

Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Bloomfield 66, Santee 54

Boone Central/Newman Grove 47, Centura 38

CWC 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 31

Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32

Chadron 37, Valentine 26

Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31

Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15

Guardian Angels 69, Pender 67

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Homer 35

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wausa 30

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Aquinas 19

North Bend Central 72, Tekamah-Herman 41

North Central 71, Colome, S.D. 50

O'Neill 56, Plainview 42

St. Mary's 37, Boyd County 35

West Point-Beemer 61, Madison 23

Winnebago 58, Wakefield 46

Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Tri County Northeast vs. Randolph, ccd.

