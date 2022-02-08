Ainsworth 56, Stuart 41

Archbishop Bergan 56, Oakland-Craig 49

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 69, Wisner-Pilger 51

Bloomfield 66, Santee 52

Boone Central 43, Centura 31

Clarkson/Leigh 42, Pierce 31

Creighton 71, Lutheran High Northeast 54

Crofton 69, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52

Elgin Public/Pope John 71, CWC 49

Elkhorn Valley 73, Central Valley 43

Fullerton 57, St. Edward 10

Guardian Angels 38, Pender 24

Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Homer 61

Howells/Dodge 40, Twin River 26

Humphrey St. Francis 55, Aquinas 26

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 38, Wynot 35

Niobrara/Verdigre 65, West Holt 43

North Bend Central 61, Tekamah-Herman 29

North Central 66, Colome, S.D. 14

O'Neill 51, Plainview 47

St. Mary's 55, Boyd County 38

Tri County Northeast 49, Randolph 25

Wakefield 77, Winnebago 44

Wausa 64, Hartington-Newcastle 46

West Point-Beemer 45, Madison 17

Tags

In other news