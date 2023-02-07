Ainsworth 69, Stuart 41
Bloomfield 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42
Centura 53, Boone Central 40
Clarkson/Leigh 37, Pierce 34
Douglas County West 43, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, CWC 26
Elkhorn Valley 53, Central Valley 14
Fullerton 81, St. Edward 23
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Homer 44
Hartington-Newcastle 0, Wausa 0
Howells/Dodge 45, Twin River 33
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Aquinas 30
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0, Crofton 0
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Niobrara-Verdigre 49, West Holt 41
North Bend Central 58, Tekamah-Herman 25
O'Neill 48, Plainview 37
Oakland-Craig 58, Archbishop Bergan 43
Omaha Nation 70, Walthill 44
Pender 63, Guardian Angels 60
St. Mary's 49, Boyd County 29
Stanton 58, Winside 29
West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 17