Bellevue East 58, Omaha Benson 37

Elkhorn 45, Crete 33

Elkhorn North 53, Blair 36

Elkhorn South 73, Omaha North 41

Lincoln High 55, Lincoln Southwest 42

Lincoln Pius X 50, Lincoln Southeast 31

Millard North 38, Omaha Marian 34

Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

North Platte 58, Grand Island 22

Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, South Sioux City 38

Scottsbluff 66, Sidney 62

Seward 84, Lexington 59

Class C1

Sub-district C1-1

Omaha Gross Catholic 61, Boys Town 4

Omaha Roncalli 62, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22

Sub-district C1-2

Syracuse 54, Conestoga 26

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Louisville 30

Sub-district C1-3

Auburn 42, Johnson County Central 23

Fairbury 40, Falls City 36

Sub-district C1-4

Lincoln Lutheran 40, Lincoln Christian 25

Malcolm 36, Milford 28

Sub-district C1-5

Wahoo 73, Omaha Concordia 21

Bishop Neumann 54, Douglas County West 11

Sub-district C1-6

West Point-Beemer 58, Fort Calhoun 40

North Bend Central 61, Arlington 13

Sub-district C1-7

Battle Creek 44, Pierce 42

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 46, Wayne 44

Sub-district C1-8

Columbus Scotus 37, Columbus Lakeview 27

David City 49, Boone Central 35

Sub-district C1-9

St. Paul 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 21

Grand Island Central Catholic 68, Central City 19

Sub-district C1-10

Broken Bow 44, Kearney Catholic 36

Gothenburg 40, Minden 34

Sub-district C1-11

Ord 61, O'Neill 54

Ainsworth 57, Valentine 40

Sub-district C1-12

Hershey 56, Chadron 41

Chase County 42, Mitchell 28

Class C2

Sub-district C2-1

Yutan 36, Weeping Water 19

Nebraska City Lourdes 73, Omaha Christian Academy 28

Sub-district C2-2

Oakland-Craig 52, Omaha Nation 8

Pender 53, Homer 22

Sub-district C2-3

Freeman 38, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Centennial 55, Palmyra 37

Sub-district C2-4

Guardian Angels 63, Stanton 28

Wisner-Pilger 50, Clarkson/Leigh 48

Sub-district C2-5

Ponca 62, Wakefield 53

Crofton 68, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37

Sub-district C2-6

Sutton 58, Fillmore Central 38

Superior 41, Thayer Central 31

Sub-district C2-7

Norfolk Catholic 52, Fullerton 38

Elkhorn Valley 60, Lutheran High Northeast 46

Sub-district C2-8

Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Blue Hill 15

Wood River 44, Centura 35

Sub-district C2-9

North Central 54, Arcadia-Loup City 40

West Holt 39, Burwell 31

Sub-district C2-10

Amherst 53, Hi-Line 30

Southern Valley 52, South Loup 37

Sub-district C2-11

Bridgeport 69, Sutherland 38

Perkins County 55, Kimball 39

Sub-district C2-12

Bayard 62, Hemingford 28

Gordon/Rushville 54, Morrill 16

Class D1

Sub-district D1-1

Johnson-Brock 69, Pawnee City 13

Southern 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Sub-district D1-2

Archbishop Bergan 64, Mead 40

Elmwood-Murdock 71, Cedar Bluffs 3

Sub-district D1-3

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Red Cloud 28

Deshler 36, Meridian 26

Sub-district D1-4

Heartland 37, Dorchester 29

McCool Junction 55, Harvard 19

Sub-district D1-5

Cross County 29, Aquinas 18

Nebraska Christian 36, East Butler 15

Sub-district D1-6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Howells/Dodge 41

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Summerland 56

Sub-district D1-7

Osmond 65, Tri County Northeast 41

Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Wausa 19

Sub-district D1-8

Niobrara/Verdigre 52, Bloomfield 32

Plainview 47, Creighton 43

Sub-district D1-9

Shelton 52, Axtell 46

Alma 46, Kenesaw 37

Sub-district D1-10

Ravenna 70, Twin Loup 29

Pleasanton 52, Central Valley 44

Sub-district D1-11

Overton 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37

Sandhills Valley 61, North Platte St. Patrick's 26

Sub-district D1-12

Cambridge 60, Hitchcock County 17

Southwest 60, Arapahoe 42

Class D2

Sub-district D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Lewiston 19

Sterling 60, Diller-Odell 36

Sub-district D2-2

Exeter/Milligan 50, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Parkview Christian 46, Friend 19

Sub-district D2-3

Hampton 40, High Plains Community 31

Osceola 48, Giltner 26

Sub-district D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Randolph 24

Riverside 64, Winside 56

Sub-district D2-5

Wynot 49, Stuart 36

St. Mary's 56, CWC 40

Sub-district D2-6

Silver Lake 46, Lawrence-Nelson 41

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Franklin 29

Sub-district D2-7

Anselmo-Merna 76, Elba 31

Ansley-Litchfield 65, Heartland Lutheran 32

Sub-district D2-8

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Bertrand 14

Medicine Valley 64, Loomis 44

Sub-district D2-9

Wallace 51, Paxton 36

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, forfeit

Sub-district D2-10

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Cody-Kilgore 17

Mullen 54, Arthur County 39

Sub-district D2-11

Leyton 58, Garden County 57

South Platte 90, Potter-Dix 19

Sub-district D2-12

Sioux County 60, Hay Springs 30

Crawford 56, Minatare 14

In other news