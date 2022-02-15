Bellevue East 58, Omaha Benson 37
Elkhorn 45, Crete 33
Elkhorn North 53, Blair 36
Elkhorn South 73, Omaha North 41
Lincoln High 55, Lincoln Southwest 42
Lincoln Pius X 50, Lincoln Southeast 31
Millard North 38, Omaha Marian 34
Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
North Platte 58, Grand Island 22
Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, South Sioux City 38
Scottsbluff 66, Sidney 62
Seward 84, Lexington 59
Class C1
Sub-district C1-1
Omaha Gross Catholic 61, Boys Town 4
Omaha Roncalli 62, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22
Sub-district C1-2
Syracuse 54, Conestoga 26
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Louisville 30
Sub-district C1-3
Auburn 42, Johnson County Central 23
Fairbury 40, Falls City 36
Sub-district C1-4
Lincoln Lutheran 40, Lincoln Christian 25
Malcolm 36, Milford 28
Sub-district C1-5
Wahoo 73, Omaha Concordia 21
Bishop Neumann 54, Douglas County West 11
Sub-district C1-6
West Point-Beemer 58, Fort Calhoun 40
North Bend Central 61, Arlington 13
Sub-district C1-7
Battle Creek 44, Pierce 42
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 46, Wayne 44
Sub-district C1-8
Columbus Scotus 37, Columbus Lakeview 27
David City 49, Boone Central 35
Sub-district C1-9
St. Paul 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 21
Grand Island Central Catholic 68, Central City 19
Sub-district C1-10
Broken Bow 44, Kearney Catholic 36
Gothenburg 40, Minden 34
Sub-district C1-11
Ord 61, O'Neill 54
Ainsworth 57, Valentine 40
Sub-district C1-12
Hershey 56, Chadron 41
Chase County 42, Mitchell 28
Class C2
Sub-district C2-1
Yutan 36, Weeping Water 19
Nebraska City Lourdes 73, Omaha Christian Academy 28
Sub-district C2-2
Oakland-Craig 52, Omaha Nation 8
Pender 53, Homer 22
Sub-district C2-3
Freeman 38, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Centennial 55, Palmyra 37
Sub-district C2-4
Guardian Angels 63, Stanton 28
Wisner-Pilger 50, Clarkson/Leigh 48
Sub-district C2-5
Ponca 62, Wakefield 53
Crofton 68, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37
Sub-district C2-6
Sutton 58, Fillmore Central 38
Superior 41, Thayer Central 31
Sub-district C2-7
Norfolk Catholic 52, Fullerton 38
Elkhorn Valley 60, Lutheran High Northeast 46
Sub-district C2-8
Hastings St. Cecilia 43, Blue Hill 15
Wood River 44, Centura 35
Sub-district C2-9
North Central 54, Arcadia-Loup City 40
West Holt 39, Burwell 31
Sub-district C2-10
Amherst 53, Hi-Line 30
Southern Valley 52, South Loup 37
Sub-district C2-11
Bridgeport 69, Sutherland 38
Perkins County 55, Kimball 39
Sub-district C2-12
Bayard 62, Hemingford 28
Gordon/Rushville 54, Morrill 16
Class D1
Sub-district D1-1
Johnson-Brock 69, Pawnee City 13
Southern 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Sub-district D1-2
Archbishop Bergan 64, Mead 40
Elmwood-Murdock 71, Cedar Bluffs 3
Sub-district D1-3
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Red Cloud 28
Deshler 36, Meridian 26
Sub-district D1-4
Heartland 37, Dorchester 29
McCool Junction 55, Harvard 19
Sub-district D1-5
Cross County 29, Aquinas 18
Nebraska Christian 36, East Butler 15
Sub-district D1-6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Howells/Dodge 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Summerland 56
Sub-district D1-7
Osmond 65, Tri County Northeast 41
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Wausa 19
Sub-district D1-8
Niobrara/Verdigre 52, Bloomfield 32
Plainview 47, Creighton 43
Sub-district D1-9
Shelton 52, Axtell 46
Alma 46, Kenesaw 37
Sub-district D1-10
Ravenna 70, Twin Loup 29
Pleasanton 52, Central Valley 44
Sub-district D1-11
Overton 41, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37
Sandhills Valley 61, North Platte St. Patrick's 26
Sub-district D1-12
Cambridge 60, Hitchcock County 17
Southwest 60, Arapahoe 42
Class D2
Sub-district D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Lewiston 19
Sterling 60, Diller-Odell 36
Sub-district D2-2
Exeter/Milligan 50, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Parkview Christian 46, Friend 19
Sub-district D2-3
Hampton 40, High Plains Community 31
Osceola 48, Giltner 26
Sub-district D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Randolph 24
Riverside 64, Winside 56
Sub-district D2-5
Wynot 49, Stuart 36
St. Mary's 56, CWC 40
Sub-district D2-6
Silver Lake 46, Lawrence-Nelson 41
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Franklin 29
Sub-district D2-7
Anselmo-Merna 76, Elba 31
Ansley-Litchfield 65, Heartland Lutheran 32
Sub-district D2-8
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Bertrand 14
Medicine Valley 64, Loomis 44
Sub-district D2-9
Wallace 51, Paxton 36
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County-Stratton, forfeit
Sub-district D2-10
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Cody-Kilgore 17
Mullen 54, Arthur County 39
Sub-district D2-11
Leyton 58, Garden County 57
South Platte 90, Potter-Dix 19
Sub-district D2-12
Sioux County 60, Hay Springs 30
Crawford 56, Minatare 14