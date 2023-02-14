Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Locations near and north of a line from Seward to Wahoo to Blair to Woodbine. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&