Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 36, Valentine 32

CWC 64, West Holt 29

Columbus Lakeview 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38

Elkhorn Valley 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 46

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Pender 40

Madison 28, Plainview 16

Neligh-Oakdale 57, St. Mary's 36

North Bend Central 50, Stanton 16

O'Neill 59, Pierce 53

Ponca 61, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 29

St. Edward 39, Winside 29

Summerland 41, Stuart 33

Wakefield-Allen 70, Randolph 45

Wausa 40, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 37

West Point-Beemer 40, Howells/Dodge 34

Wynot 46, Homer 32

