Area basketball scores

Battle Creek 63, Central Valley 16

Boyd County 44, Osmond 11

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Neligh-Oakdale 45

Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 27

Guardian Angels 62, Columbus Scotus 56

Lutheran High Northeast 65, Twin River 30

Nebraska Lutheran 48, St. Edward 28

North Bend Central 69, Schuyler 7

Oakland-Craig 55, Clarkson/Leigh 31

Stuart 58, Spalding Academy 12

Summerland 62, Riverside 23

Tekamah-Herman 28, Douglas County West 25

Wayne 78, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

West Holt 32, Ord 31

West Point-Beemer 49, Stanton 30

