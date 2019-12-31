O'Neill 56, Stanton 37
Chadron Tournament
Championship
Custer, S.D. 36, Valentine 17
Consolation
Chadron 46, Hemingford 30
Elkhorn Valley Tournament
Consolation
Elkhorn Valley 50, Stuart 41
Great NE Nebraska Shootout
Championship
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, West Point-Beemer 28
Fifth Place
Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40
Seventh Place
Auburn 54, Wayne 45
Third Place
Pender 52, Arlington 39
HAC Tournament
Championship
Lincoln Pius X 61, Fremont 43
Fifth Place
Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Southwest 45
Seventh Place
Norfolk 43, Lincoln North Star 42
Third Place
Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Northeast 38
Shootout on the Elkhorn
Championship
Ponca 66, Winnebago 47
Consolation
Wakefield-Allen 66, Neligh-Oakdale 51
White Division Championship
Pierce 50, Wisner-Pilger 29
Stanton Tournament
Championship
O'Neill 56, Stanton 37
Summerland Tournament
Championship
CWC 55, Summerland 43
Consolation
North Central 101, Walthill 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
West Holt vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.