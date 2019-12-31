Area basketball scores

O'Neill 56, Stanton 37

Chadron Tournament

Championship

Custer, S.D. 36, Valentine 17

Consolation

Chadron 46, Hemingford 30

Elkhorn Valley Tournament

Consolation

Elkhorn Valley 50, Stuart 41

Great NE Nebraska Shootout

Championship

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, West Point-Beemer 28

Fifth Place

Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40

Seventh Place

Auburn 54, Wayne 45

Third Place

Pender 52, Arlington 39

HAC Tournament

Championship

Lincoln Pius X 61, Fremont 43

Fifth Place

Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Southwest 45

Seventh Place

Norfolk 43, Lincoln North Star 42

Third Place

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Northeast 38

Shootout on the Elkhorn

Championship

Ponca 66, Winnebago 47

Consolation

Wakefield-Allen 66, Neligh-Oakdale 51

White Division Championship

Pierce 50, Wisner-Pilger 29

Stanton Tournament

Championship

Summerland Tournament

Championship

CWC 55, Summerland 43

Consolation

North Central 101, Walthill 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

West Holt vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.

