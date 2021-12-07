Ainsworth 73, Cody-Kilgore 14
Battle Creek 64, O'Neill 56
Clarkson/Leigh 40, Oakland-Craig 34
Creighton 61, Wausa 39
Crofton 58, Boone Central 35
Elgin Public/Pope John 66, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 6
Guardian Angels 37, Columbus Scotus 34
Howells/Dodge 51, Aquinas 48
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Plainview 52
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Homer 43
Lincoln Southwest 50, Norfolk 25
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Twin River 26
Mullen 43, Valentine 40
Ord 67, West Holt 43
Osmond 48, Boyd County 24
Pender 68, Winnebago 42
Pierce 45, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 33
Santee 59, Harvard 15
St. Mary's 47, Niobrara/Verdigre 43, OT
Stanton 41, West Point-Beemer 30
Summerland 59, Riverside 16
Wakefield 55, Wayne 47