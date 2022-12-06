Ainsworth 72, Cody-Kilgore 17

Battle Creek 59, O'Neill 29

Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43

Crofton 51, Boone Central 32

Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Neligh-Oakdale 9

Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 18

Guardian Angels 44, Columbus Scotus 26

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53

Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59

Howells/Dodge 41, Aquinas 23

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Twin River 38

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35

Nebraska Lutheran 49, St. Edward 15

North Bend Central 54, Malcolm 46

Oakland-Craig 37, Clarkson/Leigh 24

Ord 35, West Holt 29

Pender 77, Winnebago 35

Plainview 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54

St. Mary's 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 56

Summerland 56, Riverside 22

Valentine 46, Mullen 23

Wakefield 49, Wayne 43

Wausa 47, Creighton 25

West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45

