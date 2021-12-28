Boone Central Holiday Tournament
Adams Central 49, Boone Central 35
Broken Bow 41, Alliance 24
Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Omaha Concordia 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament
Centura 38, Howells/Dodge 29
Fort Calhoun 45, Sandy Creek 28
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic
Chadron 43, Custer, S.D. 17
Valentine 42, Hemingford 37
Crofton Holiday Tournament
Crofton 49, Wynot 35
West Point-Beemer 41, Humphrey St. Francis 20
Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Championship
Battle Creek 39, Norfolk Catholic 34
Third Place
Elkhorn Valley 56, Ainsworth 40
Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 77, Osceola 22
St. Mary's 41, Sutton 31
HAC Tournament
Quarterfinal
Fremont 60, Lincoln Northeast 47
Lincoln High 42, Lincoln East 40
Lincoln Pius X 47, Kearney 41
Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 9
Madison Holiday Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Madison 15
Tekamah-Herman 67, Riverside 11
Malcolm Tournament
Malcolm 61, Wilber-Clatonia 16
Oakland-Craig 43, Centennial 14
North Bend Central Tournament
Guardian Angels 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
North Bend Central 53, Omaha Mercy 13
O'Neill Holiday Tournament
Championship
St. Paul 40, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 39
Consolation
North Central 44, O'Neill 40
Randolph Tournament
Osmond 50, Winside 24
Stuart 61, Randolph 19
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Championship
Fillmore Central 61, Clarkson/Leigh 37
Consolation
Fullerton 51, Shelby/Rising City 25
Shootout on the Elkhorn
Wakefield 42, Wisner-Pilger 29
Stanton Holiday Tournament
Lutheran High Northeast 51, Hartington-Newcastle 33
West Holt 48, Stanton 41
Summerland Holiday Tournament
Championship
Summerland 48, Tri County Northeast 40
Consolation
CWC 70, Walthill 45
Wayne State Tournament
Auburn 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, Homer 42
Pierce 56, Pender 43
Wayne 61, Winnebago 33