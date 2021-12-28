Boone Central Holiday Tournament

Adams Central 49, Boone Central 35

Broken Bow 41, Alliance 24

Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Omaha Concordia 30

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament

Centura 38, Howells/Dodge 29

Fort Calhoun 45, Sandy Creek 28

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron 43, Custer, S.D. 17

Valentine 42, Hemingford 37

Crofton Holiday Tournament

Crofton 49, Wynot 35

West Point-Beemer 41, Humphrey St. Francis 20

Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Championship

Battle Creek 39, Norfolk Catholic 34

Third Place

Elkhorn Valley 56, Ainsworth 40

Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 77, Osceola 22

St. Mary's 41, Sutton 31

HAC Tournament

Quarterfinal

Fremont 60, Lincoln Northeast 47

Lincoln High 42, Lincoln East 40

Lincoln Pius X 47, Kearney 41

Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 9

Madison Holiday Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Madison 15

Tekamah-Herman 67, Riverside 11

Malcolm Tournament

Malcolm 61, Wilber-Clatonia 16

Oakland-Craig 43, Centennial 14

North Bend Central Tournament

Guardian Angels 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39

North Bend Central 53, Omaha Mercy 13

O'Neill Holiday Tournament

Championship

St. Paul 40, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 39

Consolation

North Central 44, O'Neill 40

Randolph Tournament

Osmond 50, Winside 24

Stuart 61, Randolph 19

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

Championship

Fillmore Central 61, Clarkson/Leigh 37

Consolation

Fullerton 51, Shelby/Rising City 25

Shootout on the Elkhorn

Wakefield 42, Wisner-Pilger 29

Stanton Holiday Tournament

Lutheran High Northeast 51, Hartington-Newcastle 33

West Holt 48, Stanton 41

Summerland Holiday Tournament

Championship

Summerland 48, Tri County Northeast 40

Consolation

CWC 70, Walthill 45

Wayne State Tournament

Auburn 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, Homer 42

Pierce 56, Pender 43

Wayne 61, Winnebago 33

