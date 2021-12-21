Columbus Lakeview 34, Clarkson/Leigh 31

Columbus Scotus 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33

Crofton 55, O'Neill 33

Dakota Valley, S.D. 67, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28

Guardian Angels 48, Wayne 18

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Nebraska Christian 33

Kearney Catholic 49, Boone Central 20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Bloomfield 37

Norfolk Catholic 54, Winnebago 36

North Bend Central 54, Milford 34

North Central 48, Gregory, S.D. 47, OT

Pender 62, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47

Ponca 51, Battle Creek 25

St. Mary's 60, Osmond 42

Summerland 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 52

Wakefield 49, Hartington-Newcastle 31

West Point-Beemer 51, Douglas County West 43

Wisner-Pilger 48, Stanton 43

