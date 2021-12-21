Columbus Lakeview 34, Clarkson/Leigh 31
Columbus Scotus 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33
Crofton 55, O'Neill 33
Dakota Valley, S.D. 67, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28
Guardian Angels 48, Wayne 18
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Nebraska Christian 33
Kearney Catholic 49, Boone Central 20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Bloomfield 37
Norfolk Catholic 54, Winnebago 36
North Bend Central 54, Milford 34
North Central 48, Gregory, S.D. 47, OT
Pender 62, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47
Ponca 51, Battle Creek 25
St. Mary's 60, Osmond 42
Summerland 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 52
Wakefield 49, Hartington-Newcastle 31
West Point-Beemer 51, Douglas County West 43
Wisner-Pilger 48, Stanton 43