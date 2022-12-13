Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27
Boone Central 54, Twin River 29
Clarkson/Leigh 52, David City 37
Columbus Lakeview 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39
Creighton 32, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 28
Crofton 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 25
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Elkhorn Valley 40
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Tri County Northeast 27
Homer 38, Wynot 37
Howells/Dodge 49, West Point-Beemer 45
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37
Oakland-Craig 58, Winnebago 13
Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41
Pierce 68, O'Neill 33
Plainview 49, Madison 24
Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 21
St. Mary's 65, Neligh-Oakdale 19
West Holt 52, CWC 16
Winside 58, St. Edward 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Summerland vs. Stuart, ppd.