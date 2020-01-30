Area basketball scores

Boyd County 60, Burke, S.D. 56, OT

Crofton 63, Pierce 29

Elkhorn Valley 57, St. Edward 27

Guardian Angels 59, Mead 29

Hartington-Newcastle 55, Winside 12

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 29

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Osmond 35

Norfolk Catholic 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

North Bend Central 52, Wisner-Pilger 25

O'Neill 57, West Holt 28

Pender 61, Winnebago 50

Ponca 38, Wynot 37

Randolph 36, Plainview 27

Stuart 52, St. Mary's 29

Wakefield-Allen 64, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46

Southwest Conference=

Fifth Place

McCook 42, Valentine 34

Seventh Place

Minden 46, Cozad 39

