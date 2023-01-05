CWC 56, Elba 31

Crofton 47, Battle Creek 28

Guardian Angels 43, Bishop Neumann 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34

Hartington-Newcastle 49, Bloomfield 43

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Norfolk Catholic 36

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39, Fort Calhoun 31

North Bend Central 47, Clarkson/Leigh 24

O'Neill 52, Winnebago 47

Pender 65, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 13

Pierce 49, Aquinas 20

St. Mary's 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 45

Summerland 44, North Central 33

Vermillion, S.D. 47, Ponca 36

West Monona, Iowa 53, Tekamah-Herman 44

Wisner-Pilger 52, Madison 13

Wynot 60, Tri County Northeast 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Stuart vs. Boyd County, ppd.