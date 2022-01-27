Bloomfield 48, Winside 24
Burke, S.D. 30, Boyd County 23
CWC 57, St. Edward 14
Columbus 55, Norfolk 29
Crofton 43, Pierce 35
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Elgin Public/Pope John 53
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Fullerton 50
Mead 62, Tekamah-Herman 44
Niobrara/Verdigre 58, Osmond 44
Norfolk Catholic 50, Boone Central 24
North Bend Central 51, Wisner-Pilger 33
Plainview 73, Randolph 22
Stuart 52, St. Mary's 49
Summerland 44, Wausa 38
Wakefield 62, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37
Wayne 45, West Point-Beemer 26
West Holt 44, O'Neill 43
NCC Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Douglas County West 46, Arlington 42
Raymond Central 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Semifinal
Syracuse 69, Ashland-Greenwood 44
Yutan 36, Louisville 26
Southwest Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
McCook 53, Ogallala 45
Seventh Place
Valentine 54, Cozad 38