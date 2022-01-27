Bloomfield 48, Winside 24

Burke, S.D. 30, Boyd County 23

CWC 57, St. Edward 14

Columbus 55, Norfolk 29

Crofton 43, Pierce 35

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Elgin Public/Pope John 53

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Fullerton 50

Mead 62, Tekamah-Herman 44

Niobrara/Verdigre 58, Osmond 44

Norfolk Catholic 50, Boone Central 24

North Bend Central 51, Wisner-Pilger 33

Plainview 73, Randolph 22

Stuart 52, St. Mary's 49

Summerland 44, Wausa 38

Wakefield 62, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37

Wayne 45, West Point-Beemer 26

West Holt 44, O'Neill 43

NCC Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Douglas County West 46, Arlington 42

Raymond Central 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Semifinal

Syracuse 69, Ashland-Greenwood 44

Yutan 36, Louisville 26

Southwest Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

McCook 53, Ogallala 45

Seventh Place

Valentine 54, Cozad 38

