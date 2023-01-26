Boyd County 37, Burke, S.D. 28

CWC 40, St. Edward 19

Crofton 39, Pierce 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51

Hartington-Newcastle 37, Winnebago 30

Homer 59, Walthill 21

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Fullerton 35

Norfolk Catholic 42, Boone Central 39

North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37

North Central 69, Creighton 37

Plainview 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 35

Ponca 51, Wynot 28

St. Mary's 70, Stuart 41

Summerland 55, Wausa 39

Tekamah-Herman 64, Mead 17

Wakefield 61, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Wayne 42, West Point-Beemer 28

West Holt 40, O'Neill 39

Southwest Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Ainsworth 45, Valentine 38

Seventh Place

McCook 38, Holdrege 36, OT