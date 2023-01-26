Boyd County 37, Burke, S.D. 28
CWC 40, St. Edward 19
Crofton 39, Pierce 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51
Hartington-Newcastle 37, Winnebago 30
Homer 59, Walthill 21
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Fullerton 35
Norfolk Catholic 42, Boone Central 39
North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37
North Central 69, Creighton 37
Plainview 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 35
Ponca 51, Wynot 28
St. Mary's 70, Stuart 41
Summerland 55, Wausa 39
Tekamah-Herman 64, Mead 17
Wakefield 61, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Wayne 42, West Point-Beemer 28
West Holt 40, O'Neill 39
Southwest Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Ainsworth 45, Valentine 38
Seventh Place
McCook 38, Holdrege 36, OT