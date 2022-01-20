Clarkson/Leigh 55, Twin River 29
Columbus Scotus 48, Boone Central 31
Homer 75, Walthill 29
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Madison 17
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39, Battle Creek 36
Lincoln High 60, Norfolk 31
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Raymond Central 41
Marty Indian, S.D. 68, Santee 41
North Bend Central 61, Oakland-Craig 38
North Central 48, Ainsworth 37
Pender 50, Wisner-Pilger 42
Plainview 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 43
St. Mary's 53, Winside 22
Valentine 45, Stuart 39
West Holt 41, Boyd County 26
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Burwell 24
Nebraska Christian 46, Fullerton 43