Ainsworth 51, O'Neill 27

Battle Creek 61, Lutheran High Northeast 42

Guardian Angels 48, Archbishop Bergan 38

Heartland Lutheran 46, St. Edward 16

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Pierce 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Neligh-Oakdale 16

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Tri County Northeast 29

Niobrara/Verdigre 41, Wynot 34

North Bend Central 58, Wayne 39

North Central 47, West Holt 30

Plainview 44, Stanton 31

St. Mary's 40, Summerland 27

Wakefield 62, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 37

West Central, S.D. 61, Crofton 59

West Point-Beemer 56, Schuyler 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Nation vs. Pender, ppd. to Feb 10th.

