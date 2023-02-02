Broken Bow 45, Ainsworth 39
Central Valley 56, St. Edward 22
Lincoln Southeast 51, Norfolk 29
East Husker Conference Tournament
Consolation
Howells/Dodge 42, Wisner-Pilger 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, West Point-Beemer 45
Semifinal
North Bend Central 44, Clarkson/Leigh 27
Oakland-Craig 43, Pender 39
Mid State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic 52, Boone Central 37
Semifinal
Crofton 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 50
Guardian Angels 41, Pierce 29
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Boyd County 23
Elkhorn Valley 53, Summerland 49
St. Mary's 50, West Holt 42