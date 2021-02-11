Area basketball scores

CWC 47, Burwell 36

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26

Creighton 40, Bloomfield 37

Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 36

David City 43, Madison 19

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 46

Grand Island Northwest 62, Boone Central/Newman Grove 28

Guardian Angels 33, Pierce 25

Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Battle Creek 30

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Twin River 44

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 10

North Bend Central 59, Howells/Dodge 38

North Central 41, Valentine 25

Osmond 49, Winside 28

Santee def. Elba, forfeit

Seward 44, Wayne 39

West Holt 49, St. Mary's 43

Winnebago 91, Omaha Nation 43

Wisner-Pilger 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56

Wynot 55, Walthill 11

Tags

In other news