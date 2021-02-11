CWC 47, Burwell 36
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Stanton 26
Creighton 40, Bloomfield 37
Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 36
David City 43, Madison 19
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 46
Grand Island Northwest 62, Boone Central/Newman Grove 28
Guardian Angels 33, Pierce 25
Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Battle Creek 30
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Twin River 44
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 10
North Bend Central 59, Howells/Dodge 38
North Central 41, Valentine 25
Osmond 49, Winside 28
Santee def. Elba, forfeit
Seward 44, Wayne 39
West Holt 49, St. Mary's 43
Winnebago 91, Omaha Nation 43
Wisner-Pilger 58, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56
Wynot 55, Walthill 11