Arlington 43, West Point-Beemer 37
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 21
Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Riverside 12
Lutheran High Northeast 43, Wisner-Pilger 28
Madison 27, Schuyler 19
North Bend Central 62, Twin River 18
North Central 37, Boyd County 22
O'Neill 59, Valentine 36
Oakland-Craig 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Pender 66, Wakefield-Allen 52
Pierce 43, Howells/Dodge 39
Ponca 54, Hartington-Newcastle 27
Santee 73, Walthill 38
St. Edward 43, Osceola 39
Stuart 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 29
Summerland 55, Neligh-Oakdale 26
Winnebago 50, Homer 43
Winside 35, Plainview 31
Wynot 67, Bloomfield 27
GICC Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 30, Lincoln Lutheran 28
Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Norfolk Catholic 0
Lincoln East Early Bird Classic
Pod 1
Lincoln East 67, Lincoln Southeast 14
Norfolk 40, Elkhorn South 38
Pod 2
Bellevue East 43, Lincoln North Star 42
Papillion-LaVista 67, Kearney 30