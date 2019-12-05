Area basketball scores

Arlington 43, West Point-Beemer 37

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 21

Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Riverside 12

Lutheran High Northeast 43, Wisner-Pilger 28

Madison 27, Schuyler 19

North Bend Central 62, Twin River 18

North Central 37, Boyd County 22

O'Neill 59, Valentine 36

Oakland-Craig 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

Pender 66, Wakefield-Allen 52

Pierce 43, Howells/Dodge 39

Ponca 54, Hartington-Newcastle 27

Santee 73, Walthill 38

St. Edward 43, Osceola 39

Stuart 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 29

Summerland 55, Neligh-Oakdale 26

Winnebago 50, Homer 43

Winside 35, Plainview 31

Wynot 67, Bloomfield 27

GICC Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 30, Lincoln Lutheran 28

Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Norfolk Catholic 0

Lincoln East Early Bird Classic

Pod 1

Lincoln East 67, Lincoln Southeast 14

Norfolk 40, Elkhorn South 38

Pod 2

Bellevue East 43, Lincoln North Star 42

Papillion-LaVista 67, Kearney 30

