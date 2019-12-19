Area basketball scores

Bloomfield 49, Randolph 21

CWC 75, Riverside 11

Crofton 61, Niobrara/Verdigre 20

Guardian Angels 68, Winnebago 40

Homer 67, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 63

Norfolk Catholic 52, Lutheran High Northeast 34

Oakland-Craig 54, Wisner-Pilger 18

Ponca 53, Vermillion, S.D. 44

Summerland 60, Humphrey St. Francis 54

Tekamah-Herman 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Quarterfinal

Red Cloud 51, Custer, S.D. 16

Paha Sapa Bracket

Consolation Quarterfinal

Lower Brule, S.D. 68, Santee 51

