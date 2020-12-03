Area basketball scores

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 61, Oakland-Craig 37

Lutheran High Northeast 68, Wisner-Pilger 31

Madison 34, Schuyler 28

North Bend Central 72, Twin River 16

North Central 60, Boyd County 22

O'Neill 46, Valentine 26

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Norfolk Catholic 35

Osceola 60, St. Edward 19

Pender 54, Wakefield 53

Pierce 55, Howells/Dodge 43

Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 35

Santee 79, Walthill 38

Stuart 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 46

Summerland 42, Neligh-Oakdale 29

West Point-Beemer 57, Arlington 38

Winnebago 57, Homer 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Wynot vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Dec 21st.

Tags

In other news