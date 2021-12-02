Crofton 80, Tri County Northeast 29
Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Riverside 31
Homer 64, Winnebago 46
Howells/Dodge 56, Pierce 32
Madison 38, Schuyler 10
Niobrara/Verdigre 41, Stuart 30
North Bend Central 68, Twin River 17
North Central 69, Boyd County 16
O'Neill 58, Valentine 37
Oakland-Craig 58, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31
Osceola 56, St. Edward 9
Pender 63, Wakefield 46
Plainview 62, Winside 16
Santee 63, Walthill 39
Summerland 54, Neligh-Oakdale 18
West Point-Beemer 59, Arlington 31
Wisner-Pilger 47, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wynot 67, Bloomfield 35
GICC Tournament
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 38
Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Norfolk Catholic 23
Norfolk/BW/MN/LSE Tournament
Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22
Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26