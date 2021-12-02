Area basketball scores

Crofton 80, Tri County Northeast 29

Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Riverside 31

Homer 64, Winnebago 46

Howells/Dodge 56, Pierce 32

Madison 38, Schuyler 10

Niobrara/Verdigre 41, Stuart 30

North Bend Central 68, Twin River 17

North Central 69, Boyd County 16

O'Neill 58, Valentine 37

Oakland-Craig 58, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31

Osceola 56, St. Edward 9

Pender 63, Wakefield 46

Plainview 62, Winside 16

Santee 63, Walthill 39

Summerland 54, Neligh-Oakdale 18

West Point-Beemer 59, Arlington 31

Wisner-Pilger 47, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Wynot 67, Bloomfield 35

GICC Tournament

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 38

Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Norfolk Catholic 23

Norfolk/BW/MN/LSE Tournament

Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22

Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26