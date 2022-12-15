Clarkson/Leigh 52, West Point-Beemer 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Lutheran High Northeast 54
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 43
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Tekamah-Herman 32
North Bend Central 44, Pender 36
Oakland-Craig 66, Wisner-Pilger 36
Winside 43, Tri County Northeast 35
Lakota Nation Invitational
He Sapa Bracket
Omaha Nation 80, Takini, S.D. 17
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 50, Santee 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
CWC vs. Riverside, ppd.
Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Bloomfield, ppd.
Ponca vs. Vermillion, S.D., ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Walthill, ppd.
West Boyd vs. Neligh-Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Winnebago vs. Guardian Angels, ppd.