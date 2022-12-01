Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41
Crofton 74, Tri County Northeast 16
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 17
Homer 70, Winnebago 57
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 26
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Stuart 41
North Central 59, Boyd County 49
Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Osceola 53, St. Edward 10
Pender 53, Wakefield 39
Pierce 42, Howells/Dodge 24
Plainview 57, Winside 38
Ponca 47, Hartington-Newcastle 33
St. Mary's 67, Osmond 20
Summerland 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Valentine 57, O'Neill 41
West Point-Beemer 44, Arlington 33
Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wynot 54, Bloomfield 27
Early Bird Classic
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Papillion-LaVista 60, Lincoln High 25
GICC Early Season Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 24
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 33