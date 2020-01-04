Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Pender 43
Crofton 70, Battle Creek 49
Elgin Public/Pope John 44, Bloomfield 32
Guardian Angels 58, Aquinas 29
High Plains Community 38, St. Edward 29
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Nebraska Christian 34
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Stanton 27
North Bend Central 77, Raymond Central 34
O'Neill 69, Adams Central 53
River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 39, Emerson-Hubbard 16
St. Paul 44, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41
Valentine 72, Cody-Kilgore 48
Lutheran Invitational
Championship
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Lutheran High Northeast 27
Consolation
Omaha Concordia 45, Heartland Lutheran 25