Area basketball scores

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 52, Pender 43

Crofton 70, Battle Creek 49

Elgin Public/Pope John 44, Bloomfield 32

Guardian Angels 58, Aquinas 29

High Plains Community 38, St. Edward 29

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Nebraska Christian 34

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Stanton 27

North Bend Central 77, Raymond Central 34

O'Neill 69, Adams Central 53

River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 39, Emerson-Hubbard 16

St. Paul 44, Boone Central/Newman Grove 41

Valentine 72, Cody-Kilgore 48

Lutheran Invitational

Championship

Lincoln Lutheran 43, Lutheran High Northeast 27

Consolation

Omaha Concordia 45, Heartland Lutheran 25

Tags

In other news